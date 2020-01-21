IRCTC to operate two ‘Bharat Darshan’ special trains from Renigunta

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will operate two ‘Bharat Darshan’ special trains to two nationwide tourist circuits from Renigunta Junction near Tirupati.

The first tourist package ‘Ganga Yamuna Yatra’ will be an 11-day 10-night tour from Renigunta beginning February 25 (00.05 hrs) and returning on March 6 (15.30 hrs). Originating at the world-famous temple city of Tirupati, the tour connects seven major pilgrim places viz, Agra, Mathura, Delhi, Haridwar, Allahabad, Varanasi and Gaya.

‘Mata Vaishnodevi Yatra’

According to IRCTC Joint General Manager N. Sanjeevaiah, the fare is ₹10,395 per person for sleeper class and ₹12,705 for AC III tier, which includes night stay, food, transport, tour escort and security on train. The other package ‘Mata Vaishnodevi Yatra’ will be flagged off from Renigunta on March 10 (00.05 hrs) and return to Renigunta on Mar 20 (22.00 hrs) covering Agra, Mathura, Delhi, Haridwar, Amritsar and Vaishnodevi. This trip costs a person ₹10,920 for sleeper class and ₹13,230 for AC III tier.

For ticket booking, the interested can contact IRCTC zonal office at 97013 60701, Tirupati unit at 0877-2222010, 82879 32313 or www.irctctourism.com. Tirupati Station Director S. Naga Ramana Sarma, Assistant Commercial Manager Uday Kumar and Station Manager K. Rajendra Prasad took part in the media conference.