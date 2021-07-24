IRCTC to launch special train for ‘Uttara Bharat Yatra’

The tariffs are ₹10,400 for sleeper and ₹17,330 for III-tier AC travel

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will launch a pilgrim special train as part of the ‘Uttara Bharat Yatra’ initiative from August 28.

The special tourist train will originate from Renigunta, and travel via Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Guntur, Nalgonda, Secunderabad, Kazipet, Nagpur, said IRCTC Deputy General Manager (Tourism) Kishore Satya.

Destinations

Giving the details of the yatra here on Friday, the DGM said the special train comprising 13 coaches including five sleeper, three AC, one pantry car and an two SLR will cover Agra, Mathura, Vaishnodevi, Amritsar, Haridwar and Delhi.

IRCTC Vijayawada Area Manager T. Murali Krishna said the tariff for the special tourist train is ₹10,400 (standard) for sleeper and ₹17,330 for III-tier AC travel. The government employees can avail of the LTC facility.

Mr. Kishore said the package includes night stay for tourists at dharmasalas or dormitories, breakfast, lunch, dinner, one litre drinking water per day, Non-AC bus transportation and tourist escort.

For more details, pilgrims may dial 040-27702407 (IRCTC zonal office), 9701360701 or 8287932228 (Secunderabad office) and 0866-2572280 or 8287932312 (Vijayawada office), said Mr. Murali Krishna.