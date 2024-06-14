IRCTC to launch ‘Kedar-Badri-Kartik Koil Yathirai’ tour package from June 20

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will run Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train as part of the ‘Kedar-Badri-Kartik (Murugan) Koil Yathirai’ tour package which includes confirmed helicopter tickets to Kedarnath, from June 20.

The 12-day tour will cover Madurai, Rishikesh, Rudraprayag, Guptkashi, Kedarnath, Joshimath and Badrinath. The tourist train will start from Madurai.

The package includes the journey by Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train on III-tier AC tickets, confirmed helicopter tickets to Kedarnath, night stays at Rishikesh, Rudraprayag and Joshimath at homestays, guesthouse, budget hotels, said IRCTC Area Manager M. Raja.

Meals, morning tea, breakfast, vegetarian lunch and dinner will be provided during the train journey, with the facilities of sight-seeing, local tour escorts, travel insurance for passengers and security on trains.

An IRCTC tour manager will accompany the tourists throughout the tour, the Area Manager said.

People can book tickets by visiting the IRCTC office, near the retiring room at Vijayawada railway station or by dialling the phone numbers 8287931964 or 9003140739. More details are available on http://www.irctctourism.com, Mr. Raja said.

