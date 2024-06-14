ADVERTISEMENT

IRCTC to launch ‘Kedar-Badri-Kartik Koil Yathirai’ tour package from June 20

Published - June 14, 2024 07:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The 12-day tour will cover Madurai, Rishikesh, Rudraprayag, Guptkashi, Kedarnath, Joshimath and Badrinath

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will run Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train as part of the ‘Kedar-Badri-Kartik (Murugan) Koil Yathirai’ tour package which includes confirmed helicopter tickets to Kedarnath, from June 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 12-day tour will cover Madurai, Rishikesh, Rudraprayag, Guptkashi, Kedarnath, Joshimath and Badrinath. The tourist train will start from Madurai.

The package includes the journey by Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train on III-tier AC tickets, confirmed helicopter tickets to Kedarnath, night stays at Rishikesh, Rudraprayag and Joshimath at homestays, guesthouse, budget hotels, said IRCTC Area Manager M. Raja.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meals, morning tea, breakfast, vegetarian lunch and dinner will be provided during the train journey, with the facilities of sight-seeing, local tour escorts, travel insurance for passengers and security on trains.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

An IRCTC tour manager will accompany the tourists throughout the tour, the Area Manager said.

People can book tickets by visiting the IRCTC office, near the retiring room at Vijayawada railway station or by dialling the phone numbers 8287931964 or 9003140739. More details are available on http://www.irctctourism.com, Mr. Raja said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US