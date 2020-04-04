Andhra Pradesh

IRCTC starts community kitchens

Corporation providing food to the homeless and needy

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Limited, South Central Zone, had started community kitchens in Visakhapatnam and Khurda Road Divisions under East Coast Railway (E Co R) and Vijayawada Division under SCR Zone as part of the initiative to provide food to the homeless and needy.

Group General Manager, IRCTC, SCZ, D. Narasinga Rao said that 26,000 meals were dispensed from Vijayawada, 8,950 meals from Khurda Road and 2,000 meals were provided from Visakhapatnam till April 4. The meals are being distributed through RPF with the help of local NGOs.

The food will be served to needy people till the conclusion of the lockdown, he added.

