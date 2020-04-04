IRCTC starts community kitchens

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Limited, South Central Zone, had started community kitchens in Visakhapatnam and Khurda Road Divisions under East Coast Railway (E Co R) and Vijayawada Division under SCR Zone as part of the initiative to provide food to the homeless and needy.
Group General Manager, IRCTC, SCZ, D. Narasinga Rao said that 26,000 meals were dispensed from Vijayawada, 8,950 meals from Khurda Road and 2,000 meals were provided from Visakhapatnam till April 4. The meals are being distributed through RPF with the help of local NGOs.
The food will be served to needy people till the conclusion of the lockdown, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.