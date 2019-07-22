‘IRCTC served half-cooked biryani’

Officials of the South Central Railway (SCR) reacted swiftly on a complaint over serving half-cooked biryani by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) staff, in a moving train.

Responding to a complaint lodged by a passenger on Twitter, top officials ordered an inquiry.

According to sources, a passenger, Chandrashekar, was travelling in Visakhapatnam-Tirupati (Tirumala Express) a couple of days ago. He ordered for veg biryani.

The IRCTC staff, who booked the order served half-cooked dish, which was not fit for consumption. When the complainant questioned over serving of half boiled rice, the servers did not respond.

Mr. Chandrashekar tweeted the same on the Twitter group. He explained over the poor quality of biryani served by the IRCTC staff and their apathy. The passenger urged the railway authorities to ensure that such incidents will not recur.

Responding to the complaint, Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P. Srinivas said the IRCTC staff of Rajahmundry section served the food to the passenger.

“We have identified the canteen in-charge and the staff who served biryani, and action will be taken against them,” the DRM said.

Railway officers will intensify raids on pantry cars and on canteens being manned by IRCTC and private persons to ensure that the organisers maintain sanitation and supply quality food to the passengers in stations and on moving trains, Mr. Srinivas said.