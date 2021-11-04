IRCTC pilgrim special tourist train to Gujarat

The tour will be for 10 nights and 11 days

A ‘pilgrimage special tourist train’ named ‘Vibrant Gujarat’ will be operated by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), to places of tourist and spiritual interest in Gujarat from Vijayawada via Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

The pilgrim special tourist train will leave Vijayawada at noon on November 28 and arrive in Visakhapatnam on the same day at 8.30 p.m. and leave at 8.50 p.m. It will reach Somnath on December 1.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Chandra Mohan Bisa, Area Officer of IRCTC South Central Zone, said that the 10 nights-11 days tour would cover Somnath temple, Dwarakadheesh temple at Dwaraka, Bet Dwaraka and Nageswar Jyothirlinga, Sabarmati Ashram and Akshardham temple and Statue of Unity at Vishvamitri.

The package includes night stay at Dharmashala/halls/dormitories on multi-sharing basis for ‘Sleeper Class’ passengers and hotel accommodation on twin and triple sharing basis for ‘3 AC’ passengers. tea/coffee, breakfast, lunch and dinner and one litre water a day. Local transportation will be part of the tour. The cost per head (including GST) for Sleeper Class is ₹10,400 and for 3rd AC is ₹17,330.

Replying to a query, Mr. Chandra Mohan said that this was the first time that the State of Unity was included in the tour. Both doses of COVID-19 vaccination were mandatory for guests above 18 years of age.

Bookings have already been opened. Those interested in going on the tour can contact the IRCTC office at the main entrance at Visakhapatnam Railway Station or contact Chandan Kumar on the mobile number 8287932318 or K. Gananadha on 8287932281.

They can also log on to www.irctctourism.com.