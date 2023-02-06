ADVERTISEMENT

IRCTC lets passengers order food through WhatsApp

February 06, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Online food ordering will be introduced in more trains soon, say railway officials

The Hindu Bureau

Customers can order snacks, juices, biryani, thali, roti, paratta, tiffin, cakes, burgers, etc.

Rail passengers who book e-tickets can now order food of their choice through WhatsApp.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Limited has started e-catering services through a special website, www.ecatering.irctc.co.in, as well as its e-catering app ‘Food on Track’.

Passengers can order food through WhatsApp number +91-8750001323 in a two-way communication system. “If a passenger types the train number, services offered station-wise will be displayed, and the passenger can order the food of their choice,” IRCTC officials said.

Customers can order snacks, juices, biryani, thali, roti, paratta, tiffin, cakes, burgers, etc., a railway press release said on Monday.

“The facility is offered in select trains. Based on feedback, the e-catering facility would be extended to more trains,” said South Central Railway (SCR) Chief Public Relations Officer Ch. Rakesh.

