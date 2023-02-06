IRCTC lets passengers order food through WhatsApp

February 06, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rail passengers who book e-tickets can now order food of their choice through WhatsApp.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Limited has started e-catering services through a special website, www.ecatering.irctc.co.in, as well as its e-catering app ‘Food on Track’.

Passengers can order food through WhatsApp number +91-8750001323 in a two-way communication system. “If a passenger types the train number, services offered station-wise will be displayed, and the passenger can order the food of their choice,” IRCTC officials said.

Customers can order snacks, juices, biryani, thali, roti, paratta, tiffin, cakes, burgers, etc., a railway press release said on Monday.

“The facility is offered in select trains. Based on feedback, the e-catering facility would be extended to more trains,” said South Central Railway (SCR) Chief Public Relations Officer Ch. Rakesh.