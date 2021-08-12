IRCTC launches two tour packages

Uttara Bharat Yatra and Mahalaya Pind Daan Tarpan to start from August 27 and September 25 respectively

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Ltd. has launched tour packages – Uttara Bharat Yatra with Mata Vaishno Devi and Mahalaya Pind Daan Tarpan - by ‘pilgrimage special deluxe tourist trains’, starting from August 27 and September 25 respectively.

Announcing this at a media conference here on Thursday, Deputy General Manager/Tourism, IRCTC, D.S.G.P. Kishore said that the Uttara Bharat Yatra would cover Agra, Vaishnodevi, Golden Temple, Wagah border, Manasa Devi Mandir, Ganga Aarti, Red Fort, Akshardam Temple (Delhi), Qutub Minar, Lotus Temple and India Gate. The tour starts from Renigunta. Pilgrims going on this tour from Visakhapatnam and north Andhra could board the train either at Guntur or Vijayawada, which are the nearest boarding points.

The cost per person is ₹10,400 by Sleeper Class and ₹17,330 by 3 AC for this tour. The duration of this tour is 10 nights and 11 days. The tour will conclude on September 6. There is no fare for children below 5 years and those above 5 years will be charged full adult fare.

The places covered under ‘Mahalaya Pind Daan Tarpan’ are Varanasi, Prayagraj and Gaya. The 6 nights and 7 days tour will commence at Secunderabad on September 25. It will reach Visakhapatnam at 2.45 p.m. on the same day. It will also have halts at Vizianagaram and Srikakulam Road stations. The train will return to Visakhapatnam on September 30 at 10.30 p.m. and Secunderabad at 11.30 a.m. on October 1.

The package includes train fare, accommodation, tea/coffee, pure veg meals, tour escorts, security for each coach, non-AC road transfers and travel insurance.

Visakhapatnam Railway Station Director Rajagopal and IRCTC Area Officer Chandra Mohan Bisa were present at the media conference.

More details can be had from the IRCTC Office at Gate no. 1, Visakhapatnam Railway Station or from Chandan on the mobile no. 82879 32318, Gananadha on 82879 32281, Hyma on 76709 08300 or from the office landline no. 0891-2500695.