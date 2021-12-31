IRCTC launches two air packages from Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam

31 December 2021 17:56 IST

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Ltd., has launched air packages — Ganga Ramayan Yatra and Amritsar Dharmasala Dalhousie — from Visakhapatnam.

The places covered under the Ganga Ramayan Yatra are: Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya and Naimisharanya. The tour will commence on January 30 and conclude on February 4. The cost per head is ₹38,580 for single occupancy, ₹31,625 for double occupancy and ₹30,130 for triple occupancy. The places covered under the second package tour are Amritsar, Dharmasala and Dalhousie. This tour will commence from February 12 and conclude on February 18. The cost per head for single occupancy is ₹44,120, double occupancy is ₹31,440 and for triple occupancy is ₹30,245, according to Chandra Mohan Bisa, Area Officer, IRCTC, South Central Zone, Visakhapatnam.

Advertising

Advertising

The package includes air tickets in economy class in IndiGo airlines, night accommodation in 3-star hotel, return airport transfers and sightseeing by AC transportation, meals, breakfast and dinner and GST.

Interested persons can book their tickets at the IRCTC Office at Gate no. 1, Main Entrance, Visakhapatnam Railway Station. Details can be had from Chandan Kumar on mobile no. 8287932318 or K. Gananadha on mobile no. 8287932281 or log on to the website: www.irctctourism.com