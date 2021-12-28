IRCTC launches package tours to Gujarat, Goa

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched two special packages, ‘Vibrant Gujarat’ and ‘Gracious Goa with Hampi’, from Visakhapatnam.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, IRCTC Area Officer B. Chandra Mohan said that ‘Vibrant Gujarat’ tour will be from January 21 to 31 (10 nights/11 days). The tour would cover places like Somnath, Dwaraka, Nageshwar, Bet Dwaraka, Ahmedabad, Akshardham temple, Sabarmati Ashram and Statue of Unity. Palasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Tuni apart from Visakhapatnam, are boarding and deboarding places. The cost was about ₹10,400 per head for Sleeper Class and ₹17,330 for third AC.

‘Gracious Goa with Hampi’ tour, which would commence from February 12 to 18 (six nights/seven days), would cover Miramar Beach, Calangute, Vagataor Beach, Fort Aguada, Basilica of Bom Jesus, Se Cathedral, Mangesh temple, Colva Beach and a few other places. He said that Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Anakapalle and Tuni are boarding and deboarding stations for this tour. The cost for this tour was ₹6,620 per head for Sleeper Class and ₹8,090 for third AC.

Interested persons can contact on the mobile nos. 8287932318, 8287932281 or at IRCTC Office, near Gate no.1 at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station for more details.