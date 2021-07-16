IRCTC launches Gujarat, Rajasthan tour packages

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has launched two special air tour packages from Visakhapatnam to Gujarat and Rajasthan.

In a press release issued on Thursday, IRCTC South Central Zone Area Officer B. Chandra Mohan said that the first package, scheduled from September 9 to 14, will cover Ahmedabad, Dwaraka, Somnath and Statue of Unity. The cost for single occupancy is ₹31,565, double occupancy ₹25,940 and triple occupancy ₹25,365.

Giving the details about the second package – ‘Rajasthan Desert Circuit’, which is scheduled from October 12, to 19, 2021, Mr. Chandra Mohan said that the cost for single occupancy is ₹42,755, double occupancy is ₹34,635 and triple occupancy ₹33,770. This package covers destinations like Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Bikaner.

Interested persons can contact Mr. Chandan Kumar on 8287932318 or 0891-2500695 or at the IRCTC Office at Visakhapatnam Railway Station for booking. For more details, visit www.irctctourism.com.