Andhra Pradesh

IRCTC launches Gujarat, Rajasthan tour packages

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has launched two special air tour packages from Visakhapatnam to Gujarat and Rajasthan.

In a press release issued on Thursday, IRCTC South Central Zone Area Officer B. Chandra Mohan said that the first package, scheduled from September 9 to 14, will cover Ahmedabad, Dwaraka, Somnath and Statue of Unity. The cost for single occupancy is ₹31,565, double occupancy ₹25,940 and triple occupancy ₹25,365.

Giving the details about the second package – ‘Rajasthan Desert Circuit’, which is scheduled from October 12, to 19, 2021, Mr. Chandra Mohan said that the cost for single occupancy is ₹42,755, double occupancy is ₹34,635 and triple occupancy ₹33,770. This package covers destinations like Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Bikaner.

Interested persons can contact Mr. Chandan Kumar on 8287932318 or 0891-2500695 or at the IRCTC Office at Visakhapatnam Railway Station for booking. For more details, visit www.irctctourism.com.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 16, 2021 12:57:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/irctc-launches-gujarat-rajasthan-tour-packages/article35354393.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY