IRCTC launches air package tour to Tirupati

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 February 2022 01:31 IST

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Ltd. has launched Tirupati Balaji darshan air package ex-Visakhapatnam.

The destinations covered include Tirupati, Kanipakam, Srinivasa Mangapuram, Srikahalahasti, Tiruchanur and Tirumala. The tour will start on April 15 and conclude on April 17. The cost per head for single occupancy is ₹19,350, for double occupancy is ₹15,980 and for triple occupancy is ₹15,875, according to IRCTC South Central Zone Area Officer Chandra Mohan Bisa. The package includes air tickets from Visakhapatnam to Tirupati and back, darshan at Tirumala, Tiruchanur, Srikalahasti, Kanipakam and Srinivasa Managapuram, services of a guide, two nights accommodation, breakfast and dinner, transport in AC coach on sharing basis.

More details can be had from the IRCTC Office, near the Main Entrance at Gate no-1 of Visakhapatnam Railway Station or by calling Chandan Kumar on the mobile no. 8287932318 or K. Gananadha on 8287932281.