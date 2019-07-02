IRCTC eyes domestic, international air tourism

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Limited, which is operating air, rail and bus packages for tourists, is focussing on domestic and international air packages.

The corporation was arranging international air tourist packages to Thailand and Nepal and is planning to arrange tours to Malaysia and other countries from A.P. and Telangana, said IRCTC Joint General Manager N. Sanjeevaiah.

Giving the details of package offers to various destinations at a press conference here on Monday, Mr. Sanjeevaiah said IRCTC was offering air tour packages to the U.S., Japan, Europe, China, Thailand and other countries from North India.

Plans were afoot to provide more international air tourist packages from South India. IRCTC was organising about 50 tours every year to different domestic destinations, he said.

A.P. ranks third

“IRCTC is having a tie-up with the Tourism departments of all States, private companies, famous hotels and shrines and is marketing tourist packages and circuits in many countries,” the Joint General Manager said.

“The e-visa has helped improve tourist inflow into the country. Andhra Pradesh is in the third place in tourism development and revenue generation in the country,” he said.

Tirupati tops in traffic

Pilgrimage tourism had good demand in South Central Railway (SCR), and Tirupati reported the highest tourist traffic followed by Varanasi. IRCTC was operating tours from almost all the places in the country to Tirupati.

From August to October this year, domestic air packages titled Goan Delight, Royal Rajasthan, Ganga Gaya Sangam Yatra, Happy Himachal and Powerful Punjab will be arranged.

Comfortable travel on suitable flights would be arranged including accommodation, food and IRCTC escort at affordable prices, said Vijayawada manager K. Madhusudhan Rao.

“IRCTC has done a business of ₹1,600 crore during 2018-19, and the contribution from SCR was 10% of the total revenue.

From January next year, Indian Railways is allotting an 11-coach AC train to IRCTC, which will boost up our revenue,” said Mr. Sanjeevaiah.

IRCTC officer K. Sambasiva Rao and others were present.