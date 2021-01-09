IRCTC comes up with air tour packages for Kerala, Kashmir

Trips to begin from Visakhapatnam in February, March

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a special air tour packages to Kerala and Kashmir in February and March respectively.

The Majestic Kerala with Sri Padmanabha Swamy temple tour includes a visit to the Dutch Palace, St. Louis Francis Church, The Santa Cruz Basilica, Mattupetty dam, Echo Point, Tea museum, Rose garden and Kovalam Beach apart from Sri Padmanabha Swamy temple.

This tour will begin in Visakhapatnam on February 25 and return to the city on March 2.

The cost per person for single occupancy is ₹35,860, for double occupancy ₹26,960 and for triple occupancy, it is ₹25,870, according to Chandra Mohan Bisa, Area Officer, IRCTC South Central Zone, Visakhapatnam.

Kashmir tour

The ‘Kashmir – Heaven on Earth’ tour covers a visit to Mughal Gardens, Cheshmashahi, Parimahal, Botanical Gardens, Shalimar Gardens, Char-Chinar, Gulmarg, Son Marg and Pahalgam.

The tour will begin in Visakhapatnam on March 13 and conclude on March 18, 2021.

The cost per person for single occupancy is ₹27,985, double occupancy ₹23,660 and for triple occupancy is ₹23,045.

The package for both tours includes air tickets in economy class, accommodation in 3 Star hotels, breakfast and dinner, all applicable parking charges, toll charges and GST.

Contact details

Interested travellers can call Chandan Kumar on the mobile No. 8287932318 or Gananadha on 8287932281 or over landline on 0891-2500695 for booking.