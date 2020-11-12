IRCTC Bharat Darshan Yatra from December 12

Vijayawada

12 November 2020 08:18 IST

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will organise ‘Bharat Darshan–Dakshin Bharat Yatra’ from Hyderabad and Secunderabad from December 12 to 18.

The theme of the yatra, which will cover Sri Rangam (Ranganathaswamy temple), Brihadeswara temple at Thanjavur, Rameswaram, Madurai Meenakshi and Kanyakumari, is to ‘Show India to Indians’, said IRCTC Deputy General Manager (DGM) D.S.G.P. Kishore.

Giving the details of the ‘Bharat Darshan Yatra’ to the media here on Wednesday, the DGM said facility to board and de-board the special tourist train will be provided at Secunderabad, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore and Renigunta.

The train will have 12 sleeper coaches, one three-tier AC coach and a pantry car. The standard tariff (for sleeper coaches) will be ₹7,140 and ₹8,610 for comfort (three-tier AC ), said Mr. Kishore.

IRCRC Vijayawada Manager Murali Krishna said night stays and fresh up for all tourists would be arranged at dharmasalas or dormitories on sharing basis.

Morning tea, breakfast, lunch, dinner and water bottle will be provided per day.

The non-AC bus transportation on sharing basis and tourist escort and security on train tourney will be arranged, he said.

Tourists can contact IRCTC zonal office at Secunderabad, by dialling 040-27702407, 9701360701 or 8287932227, Vijayawada 0866-2572280 or 8287932311 and Tirupati 0877-2222010 or 8287932313. For details, they may visit www.irctctourism.com, Mr. Kishore added.