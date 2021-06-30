IRCTC announces six-day air package tour to Kashmir

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 June 2021 18:00 IST

The Indian Railway Tourism and Catering Corporation (IRCTC) has announced six-day air package tour to Kashmir entitled ‘Kashmir – Heaven on Earth’, from Visakhapatnam on August 20 and return from Srinagar on August 25.

The tariff per person (single occupancy) is ₹30,515, ₹29,100 (double occupancy) and ₹28,285(triple occupancy). The tariff for child (5 to 11 years) is ₹26,660 (with bed) and ₹24,165 (without bed). The itinerary includes darshan of Sankaracharya temple at Srinagar, sightseeing of Mughal Gardens, Parimahal, Botanical Gardens, ride on Dal lake (at customer cost), dinner and night stay at hotel, road trip to Gulmarg, full day trip to Sonmarg, return to Srinagar, dinner and night stay in house boat.

Tourists have to carry their personal ID cards (original) during the tour. The package includes air tickets, hotel accommodation inclusive one night’s stay in a house boat, breakfast and dinner, transport by vehicle, IRCTC tour escort service during tour, travel insurance, toll parking and taxes. The package excludes entrance tickets at sightseeing places and lunch.

More details can be had from the IRCTC Office on Platform no. 1 in Visakhapatnam Railway Station or from Chandan Nath on the mobile no. 8287932318 or B. Chandramohan on 8287932225 or from the IRCTC Office at House No. 8, Gangadhar Meher, Jayadev Vihar, Bhubaneswar, Odisha. They can also call Sanghamitra on 8287932227 or Priti on 82879322232.