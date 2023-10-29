ADVERTISEMENT

IRCS will provide first aid training for 20,000 industrial workers: retired IAS officer AK Parida

October 29, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

IRCS was planning to arrange more number of blood donation camps to collect five lakh units of blood every year as there was a huge gap between the demand and supply

K Srinivasa Rao

Retired IAS officer and AP State General Secretary of Indian Redcross Society AK Pareeda speaking in IRCS meeting held in Srikakulam on October 28, 2023. Photo: Arrangment

Retired IAS officer and Indian Red Cross Society’s (IRCS) State General Secretary Ashwini Kumar Parida said that IRCS would provide training in first aid for nearly 20,000 industrial workers so that they could act swiftly and save precious lives during accidents in industries and other places.

He said that IRCS was planning to cover around 1.6 lakh workers and other employees in a phased manner. Mr.Pardia, who came to Srikakulam to review IRCS activities, spoke to The Hindu about the future plans of the society. Around 150 workers and employees of each major industry would be selected for the short-term training programme.

“We sought the support of industries department and heads of the industries in providing training to the staff. The workers who are good at first aid treatment will instil confidence among the victims. Bleeding and other ailments will be controlled before the shifting of victims to the hospital,” said Mr.Parida.

He said that IRCS was planning to arrange more number of blood donation camps to collect five lakh units of blood every year as there was a huge gap between the demand and supply of blood in many government and other hospitals in the State. He indicated that more blood banks would be set up in the State to provide blood on cost-to-cost basis.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged parents and teachers to make children to enrol as volunteers of IRCS to enable them to know the importance of service in their life. “Service motto is essential for kids. The children who would involve in service activities will be good citizens forever. We request them to become volunteers immediately as IRCS is planning to enrol 10 lakh persons as volunteers by the end of this year,” he added. EOM

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US