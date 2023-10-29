IRCS will provide first aid training for 20,000 industrial workers: retired IAS officer AK Parida

October 29, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Retired IAS officer and Indian Red Cross Society’s (IRCS) State General Secretary Ashwini Kumar Parida said that IRCS would provide training in first aid for nearly 20,000 industrial workers so that they could act swiftly and save precious lives during accidents in industries and other places.

He said that IRCS was planning to cover around 1.6 lakh workers and other employees in a phased manner. Mr.Pardia, who came to Srikakulam to review IRCS activities, spoke to The Hindu about the future plans of the society. Around 150 workers and employees of each major industry would be selected for the short-term training programme.

“We sought the support of industries department and heads of the industries in providing training to the staff. The workers who are good at first aid treatment will instil confidence among the victims. Bleeding and other ailments will be controlled before the shifting of victims to the hospital,” said Mr.Parida.

He said that IRCS was planning to arrange more number of blood donation camps to collect five lakh units of blood every year as there was a huge gap between the demand and supply of blood in many government and other hospitals in the State. He indicated that more blood banks would be set up in the State to provide blood on cost-to-cost basis.

He urged parents and teachers to make children to enrol as volunteers of IRCS to enable them to know the importance of service in their life. “Service motto is essential for kids. The children who would involve in service activities will be good citizens forever. We request them to become volunteers immediately as IRCS is planning to enrol 10 lakh persons as volunteers by the end of this year,” he added. EOM