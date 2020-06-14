IRCS gets pat from Governor

VIJAYAWADA

14 June 2020 23:31 IST

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan praised the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) for motivating donors and maintaining stock in the blood banks in the State during the lockdown period.

Speaking in connection with the World Blood Donor Day – 2020 on Sunday, Mr. Harichandan said that the IRCS had collected 6,000 units of blood during the global health emergency and supplied it to the needy.

Highlighting this year’s theme ‘Safe Blood Saves Lives’, the Governor called upon the students and the youth to come forward to donate blood and save the lives of patients.

Meanwhile, the IRCS members, led by its State chairman, A. Sridhar Reddy, organised blood donation camps on Sunday. The camps were organised by following the COVID-19 protocol, said Mr. Reddy.