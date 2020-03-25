Andhra Pradesh

IRCS activists’ gesture to ‘corona warriors’

IRCS volunteers distributing food packets to police personnel in Ongole on Wednesday.

Members distribute food packets, water bottles to police

In a gesture, members of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) distributed food packets and water bottles to the police personnel, health workers and others involved in enforcing the lockdown to prevent the spread of the dreaded coronavirus.

“A war-like situation prevailed in the country as COVID-19 spread across the States. It is our bounden duty to come to the aid of police personnel, health and sanitary workers who risk their lives to ensure the safety and security of the people as a section of them move out without realising the importance of social distancing,” said IRCS local unit chairman Montessori Prakash Babu.

In the present situation, beggars also find it difficult to keep their heart and soul together as none dare to come out of their homes to give them alms, he observed, adding the IRCS would arrange for distribution of food packets, water, masks and sanitisers during the lockdown period to them also.

