Irate cadre push Naidu from stage during ‘Ra Kadali Ra’ campaign in East Godavari

January 30, 2024 07:45 am | Updated 07:45 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had a close shave during a minor stampede at the venue of ‘Ra Kadali Ra’ campaign as supporters of Rajanagaram TDP in-charge Boddu Venkata Ramana Chowdary attempted to meet Mr. Naidu on the stage at Kateru in East Godavari district on Monday.

Mr. Naidu managed to balance to stand after he was accidentally pushed by the mob on the stage. However, the security personnel who noticed the situation on the stage came to the rescue of Mr. Naidu and immediately paved the way for him to leave the venue. 

The incident occurred while Mr. Naidu was leaving the venue after addressing the gathering. The allocation of the Rajanagaram assembly seat to Jana Sena party is said to be the reason for the tension on the stage. 

Mr. Venkata Ramana Chowdary’s supporters reportedly attempted to meet Mr. Naidu to talk on the issue of allocation of Rajanagaram Assembly seat to the Jana Sena Party (Jana Sena in-charge Battula Balarama Krishna) to contest in the ensuing Assembly elections. Expressing a deep sense of dissatisfaction on the public display of the anger by the TDP cadre, Mr. Naidu later denied felicitation by the supporters by throwing the shawl and leaving the venue.

