Iran, Kazakhstan lift crowns in beach volleyball tourney

The duo of Rahman and Vakilio from Iran won the men’s Beach Volleyball championship, defeating Yukovlev and Bogatu from Kazakhstan.
The third AVC Beach Volleyball Continental Cup, being held at Ramakrishna Beach from December 16, concluded here on Wednesday.
In the women’s championship, Samlikova and Tsombalova from Kazakhstan beat Lakshani and Prasadani from Sri Lanka.
The tournament was an initiative spearheaded by Volleyball Federation of India and was supported by Andhra Pradesh Volleyball Association, Asian Volleyball Confederation and Federation of Internationale de Volleyball.
Twenty teams from seven countries such as Iran, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal, Bangladesh and India, participated in the tournament.
Prizes were given away by former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu and Visakha (West) MLA P.V.G.R. Naidu.
