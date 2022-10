The officers met the chief minister after completing their IPS training

IPS probationers who have completed their training called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy here on October 19 (Tuesday).

Congratulating the young officers, the Chief Minister told them it is their responsibility to build a modern and highly capable policing system while working to the best of their abilities in the service of the people.

He interacted with Dheeraj Kunubilli, Jagadeesh Adahalli, Sunil Sheron and Rahul Meena.