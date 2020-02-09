IPS officer’s suspension kicks up row

A day after the suspension of IPS officer A.B. Venkateswara Rao, a war of words ensued between the ruling YSR Congress Party and the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The late-night orders issued by the government generated lot of heat and dust with leaders of both parties turning to Twitter to trade allegations.

The State government’s Chief Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, in response to a tweet by TDP Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) said, “MP Kesineni has indirectly accepted the irregularities of ABV.”

Mr. Nani, posting a newspaper clipping carrying image and news of the suspension of the IPS officer, tweeted: “Wonder why you (CM) have suspended the person who played a key role in making you the Chief Minister, your YSR Congress Party win the elections and TDP lose, instead of felicitating him.”

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy, in another tweet, levelled serious allegations against the police officer. “He ran a mafia. Used the equipment purchased to tap the phones of our leaders, including mine. Worked as a middleman in purchase of 23 MLAs. Tried to use the intelligence wing to defeat the YSRCP. Worked to suit the interests of CBN rather than the safety of people.”

TDP Polit Bureau member and MLC Yanamala Ramakrishnudu condemned the suspension done in the name of caste and party. Political motives should not be attributed to government employees. The vengeance of the government against the employees needs to be condemned. Administration has already gone haywire in the State. Duty was first for the employees irrespective of the government in office.

“For the first time, we are witnessing a ruler who is holding a grudge against people. What happened to the promise that you will discharge your duties without fear or favour, affection or ill-will?” he asked.

It’s not fair: CPI

TDP leader Varla Ramaiah tweeted that Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had thrown administration to the wind and resorting to vengeance against officials.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna said it was not correct on the part of the government to suspend an IPS officer. In earlier instances also, the government had acted in a hasty manner with regard to Chief Secretary L. V. Subrahmanyam and IRS officer J. Krishna Kishore.