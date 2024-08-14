ADVERTISEMENT

IPS officers awaiting posting in Andhra Pradesh told to attend duties at DGP office

Published - August 14, 2024 07:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

DGP Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao issues memo to 16 IPS officers

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao has issued a memo to 16 IPS officers who are awaiting posting. In the memo dated August 12, 2024, the IPS officers were instructed to attend duties at the DGP office at Mangalagiri regularly at 10 a.m.

The officers were required to sign in the attendance register available in the officers’ waiting room. The officers should also sign in the attendance register before leaving the office without fail. They were also instructed to be readily available to attend to any urgent work, the memo said.

The IPS officers who are awaiting posting include P.S.R. Anjaneyulu, P.V. Sunil Kumar, N. Sanjay, Kanthi Rana Tata, G. Pala Raju, Kolli Raghuram Reddy, R.N. Ammi Reddy, Ch. Vijaya Rao, Vishal Gunni, Anburajan K.K.N, Y. Ravi Shankar Reddy, Y. Rishanth Reddy, K. Raghuveera Reddy, P. Parameshwar Reddy, P. Joshua, and Krishna Kanth Patel.

