GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IPS officers awaiting posting in Andhra Pradesh told to attend duties at DGP office

DGP Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao issues memo to 16 IPS officers

Published - August 14, 2024 07:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao has issued a memo to 16 IPS officers who are awaiting posting. In the memo dated August 12, 2024, the IPS officers were instructed to attend duties at the DGP office at Mangalagiri regularly at 10 a.m.

The officers were required to sign in the attendance register available in the officers’ waiting room. The officers should also sign in the attendance register before leaving the office without fail. They were also instructed to be readily available to attend to any urgent work, the memo said.

The IPS officers who are awaiting posting include P.S.R. Anjaneyulu, P.V. Sunil Kumar, N. Sanjay, Kanthi Rana Tata, G. Pala Raju, Kolli Raghuram Reddy, R.N. Ammi Reddy, Ch. Vijaya Rao, Vishal Gunni, Anburajan K.K.N, Y. Ravi Shankar Reddy, Y. Rishanth Reddy, K. Raghuveera Reddy, P. Parameshwar Reddy, P. Joshua, and Krishna Kanth Patel.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.