IPS officer serves notices to Sakshi group, Vijaya Sai

IPS officer A.B. Venkateswara Rao served defamation notices on YSR Congress Party national general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, Jagati Publications (Sakshi Telugu daily newspaper) and the management of Sakshi TV channel for making an allegation that he facilitated the distribution of ₹50 crore to voters on behalf of a TDP candidate in the 2019 general elections in Srikakulam district.

Mr. Venkateswara Rao, who was then the Additional DGP (intelligence), stated in the notice that he would be forced to file a suit for damages amounting to ₹1 crore if the respondents failed to tender a public apology for making a baseless allegation.


