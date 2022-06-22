IPS officer Kumar Vishwajeet authors book
The book, with a Telugu translation titled ‘Gatam Needalu’, was released today
Additional Director General (Railways) Kumar Vishwajeet authored a book titled ‘Ateet Ka Daaman’ in Hindi. He wrote the book under his pen name Vishwajeet Sapan.
The book was translated into Telugu by Dr. R. Suman Latha under the title ‘Gatam Needalu, which was released on Tuesday.
Mr. Vishwajeet authored six books based on the themes of Indian culture and traditions.
