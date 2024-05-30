IPS officer A.B. Venkateswara Rao seeks posting as A.P. High Court refuses to stay reinstatement order

IPS officer A.B. Venkateswara Rao met Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy on May 30 (Thursday) and sought a posting in the wake of Andhra Pradesh High Court’s refusal to stay the Central Administrative Tribunal’s (Hyderabad branch) recent order to reinstate him into service with all pay and allowances, along with other consequential benefits.

A Division Bench of the High Court comprising Justices Satti Subba Reddy and Venkata Jyothirmayi Pratapa on Thursday morning declined to set aside an appeal filed by the State against the CAT order, paving the way for Mr. Venkateswara Rao to seek a posting with just one more day to go for his superannuation. He is due to retire on May 31, 2024. The High Court posted the matter for further hearing on June 20, saying that appropriate orders would be passed in the interlocutory applications.

The Judges said, keeping in view the fact that Mr. Venkateswara Rao is retiring on May 31 (Friday), an interim order to suspend the CAT ruling might cause him great hardship when compared to the petitioner (State). However, they clarified that Mr. Venkateswara Rao’s reinstatement would not preclude the State from proceeding with criminal action.

It may be noted that State government suspended Mr. Venkateswara Rao in February 2020, in accordance with Rule 3(1) of the All India Service (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969 and for a second time later as part of disciplinary proceedings initiated against him over alleged irregularities in the procurement of an aerostat and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for anti-extremist and security operations, when he was Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence).

The State contended that the CAT judgment was vitiated by errors of law and certain findings that were perverse and contrary to records.

Besides, the State said GO Ms.No 55 (dated June 28, 2022) clearly mentioned that the investigation of the criminal charge against Mr. Venkateswara Rao was pending and the likelihood of him influencing witnesses led to objective satisfaction of the government to place him under suspension.

