ADVERTISEMENT

I&PR Commissioner thanks NTR Collector for fee sops to journalists’ children

October 12, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The concession is an acknowledgement of their hard work, says Vijay Kumar

The Hindu Bureau

I&PR Commissioner T. Vijay Kumar Reddy being felicitated by Collector S. Dilli Rao and Joint Collector P. Sampath Kumar in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The State government has more than 35 welfare schemes for the uplift of the economically backward communities, and it is important that the eligible persons get to know about them. The District Information and Public Relations Officers play an important role in this regard by disseminating information about the schemes among the people, said T. Vijay Kumar Reddy, Commissioner, Information and Public Relations.

He was speaking after inaugurating the District Information and Public Relations Office (DIPRO)‘s administration hall and media hall on the premises of State Guest House, in Vijayawada on October 12 (Thursday).

He thanked NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao for announcing 50% concession in school fee for the children of journalists and issuing a circular in this regard. This is an acknowledgement of their hard work, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the Collector and Joint Collector P. Sampath Kumar felicitated Mr. Vijay Kumar Reddy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US