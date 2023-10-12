HamberMenu
I&PR Commissioner thanks NTR Collector for fee sops to journalists’ children

The concession is an acknowledgement of their hard work, says Vijay Kumar

October 12, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
I&PR Commissioner T. Vijay Kumar Reddy being felicitated by Collector S. Dilli Rao and Joint Collector P. Sampath Kumar in Vijayawada on Thursday.

I&PR Commissioner T. Vijay Kumar Reddy being felicitated by Collector S. Dilli Rao and Joint Collector P. Sampath Kumar in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The State government has more than 35 welfare schemes for the uplift of the economically backward communities, and it is important that the eligible persons get to know about them. The District Information and Public Relations Officers play an important role in this regard by disseminating information about the schemes among the people, said T. Vijay Kumar Reddy, Commissioner, Information and Public Relations.

He was speaking after inaugurating the District Information and Public Relations Office (DIPRO)‘s administration hall and media hall on the premises of State Guest House, in Vijayawada on October 12 (Thursday).

He thanked NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao for announcing 50% concession in school fee for the children of journalists and issuing a circular in this regard. This is an acknowledgement of their hard work, he said.

Later, the Collector and Joint Collector P. Sampath Kumar felicitated Mr. Vijay Kumar Reddy.

