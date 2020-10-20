IPL betting gangs make a killing from super overs on Sunday

‘More than ₹50 lakh was placed on bets from Visakhapatnam city alone’

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been the bumper time any way for those betting money on cricket matches. But, the last Sunday was turned out to be a field day for the punters as both the IPL matches played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab were decided in the super overs.

As per a conservative estimate, more than ₹50 lakh was placed on bets from the city alone. This year, the IPL series began behind schedule in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, and the matches are being played without audience in the UAE, as per the WHO protocol. Yet, this appears to have failed to demoralise punters, as betting is on the rise with every finishing game and the law enforcement agencies are not able to lay their hands on them.

According to sources, betting this IPL season is estimated to be more than that of the previous years. “But, it has become difficult to nail the betting organisers as the entire process being done online,” said a senior police officer. Unlike the previous years, betting gangs hailing from other cities appear to have not recruited franchises to set up their base in Visakhaaptnam. It is learnt that betting is being done in online mode from cellphones and that is why the police are unable to nail them, he explained. The police officers, especially those from the City Task Force (CTF), have been conducting raids and nabbing the members of betting franchise who ran their show from apartments in posh localities. But so far, no such cases have been reported this year.

“Things are a little different this time. Punters are directly indulging in betting with the bigger gangs in other cities online and it is being done individually. Bets are being placed online and payment is being done using various apps. A number of punters are also hooked through chat apps and indulging in groups betting,” said an officer who was earlier posted with the CTF.

Bars, where IPL matches are being screened, have become the dens for the betting organisers of late, he said.