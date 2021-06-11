IP Literacy Drive: AU to organise webinar on June 12

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 June 2021 19:06 IST

Officials from Andhra University and Intellectual Property Talent Search Examination, (IPTSE) Academy, New Delhi, are jointly organising a month-long IP Literacy Drive through a series of webinars. The first programme in the series will be inaugurated by AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy on June 12. In this connection, the webinar poster was released by the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar V. Krishna Mohan on Saturday.

Prof. Krishna Mohan said that the objective of the webinar is to deliberate on various aspects of the IP value chain like IP Creation, IP Prosecution and IP Commercialisation by experts drawn from academia, government and industry with a view to improve IP literacy rate and sensitise academia and industry, particularly in the State.

Advertising

Advertising