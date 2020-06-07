Andhra Pradesh

IoT device to monitor power supply to MSMEs in A.P.

‘It would help save an estimated 11,000 units per annum’

In an attempt to make the MSME sector more energy efficient, the State government is planning to introduce power monitoring devices equipped with Internet of Things (IoT) technology for the units.

Modalities discussed

Energy Secretary N. Srikant discussed the modalities of the project with the officials of State Energy Conversation Mission (SECM), National Productivity Council (NPC) and Indian Institute of Technology - Hyderabad (IIT-H) during a webinar on Sunday.

The SECM, NPC and IIT-H have joined hands to evolve the low-cost technology which would help save an estimated 11,000 units per annum in the MSME clusters.

How it works

“The IoT project aims at increasing the production rate of MSMEs by reducing the power outage time and technical losses in the system,” a release issued by the SECM said.

The NPC officials said the IoT technology supports real-time monitoring of various electrical parameters and sending useful alerts to the customers’ emails or cellphones allowing them to go for proactive maintenance of power supply within the units.

“The government is taking multiple initiatives in the field of energy efficiency. It has attached the highest priority to the MSME sector which plays a crucial role in the economy,” said Mr. Srikant.

He suggested to SECM CEO A. Chandra Sekhar Reddy to organise a State-level meet on IoT with the co-ordination of Industries Department for taking the project forward.

