IOCL will set up 200 more EV charging stations in A.P., says executive director

January 19, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Indian Oil fuel stations will be turned into ‘energy stations’ in the future in line with the electric vehicle revolution and the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) aims to set up 200 more EV charging stations across Andhra Pradesh in the coming year, said IOCL executive director and head of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana B. Anil Kumar.

Speaking to reporters at the IOCL liquids storage terminal at Kondapalli on Thursday, Mr. Anil said that the State had 138 EV charging stations at present. IOCL was going to set up battery swapping stations where aluminium-air batteries which could provide a range of up to 1,000 kilometres would be made available for electric vehicle users. IOCL was going to manufacture the batteries in a plant being set up in Chennai in collaboration with a company called Phinergy. “These batteries are lightweight and not rechargeable but can provide a range of up to 1,000 kilometres after which they need to be swapped with a new one at one of our stations, which can be done within three minutes,” Mr. Anil said.

Mr. Anil said that consumption of petrol and diesel might peak in another five years and continue for another 10 years as per reports.

Market share

In Andhra Pradesh, IOCL had a 34% share in petrol sales and 40% in diesel sales. In the domestic LPG segment, IndiaOil had a market share of about 35%, he added.

IOCL currently had 1,570 retail outlets in the State and 259 of them were commissioned in the last three years. It had solarised 473 of them accounting for an installed capacity of 2,700 KW.

Out of the 1.5 crore LPG customers in A.P., IndianOil’s Indane LPG had 51.5 lakh customers.

New projects

A depot at Guntakal being constructed at a cost of ₹350 crore would be inaugurated soon. A new terminal was being constructed at Atchutapuram with an outlay of ₹466 crore and a new LPG bottling plant at Chittoor at ₹167 crore. All three projects would be completed in 2023, he added.

Regarding the Paradip Hyderabad Pipeline Project (PHPL), Mr. Anil said it had been laid till the Vijayawada terminal. The overall project cost was ₹3,338 crore.

“We are also revamping our facilities at the Vizag terminal at ₹355 crore and augmenting tankage and allied facilities at the Vijayawada terminal at ₹316 crore,” he added.

Employees conducted a mock firefighting drill at the IOCL terminal where petrol and diesel are stored and supplied to retail outlets through tankers.

IOCL chief general manager (Corporate Communications) V. Vetriselva Kumar, chief general manager (Retail Sales) Atanu Mondal, Deputy General Manager (Vijayawada Terminal) A.V. Anil Kumar and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT