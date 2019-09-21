IOCL spends ₹350 crore on expansion activities in Andhra Pradesh: official

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is spending about ₹350 crore on various expansion activities in Andhra Pradesh, said an official on Saturday.

The company, which has about 40% market share in the region, is giving top priority to safety and quality, said Vijayawada plant Chief Terminal Officer (CTO) A.V. Anil Kumar.

Briefing the media about the annual performance of the terminal here on Saturday, the CTO said the Indian Railways and the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) are two major customers for the company. IOCL has supplied petrol and diesel worth about ₹100 crore during 2018-19, he added.

IOCL is blending 10% ethanol in petrol and 7% bio-diesel in diesel, and the quality of the product will be checked at the Quality Control Lab available in the terminal, Mr. Anil Kumar said.

The company has also won the Golden Peacock and Indian Safety Awards for maintaining safety standards and keeping up the quality, General Manager (Corporate Communications) R. Chidambaram said.