IOCL projects worth ₹8,000 crore under various stages of execution in Andhra Pradesh, says official

June 28, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Projects worth ₹8,000 crore are under various stages of execution in Andhra Pradesh, says B. Anil Kumar, Executive Director (A.P. and Telangana), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL).

Addressing the media here on June 28 (Wednesday), Mr. Kumar, while listing the ongoing projects, said it included the ₹4,300-crore initiative to supply CNG and PNG to six undivided districts, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for which had been entered into at the global investors summit held in the city recently.

“The encouragement being given by the State government to make them possible at the earliest is good,” he added.

Among the other projects was the Paradip-Hyderabad Pipeline Project (PHPL), for which the company was investing ₹3,338 crore.

The project will connect the Paradip Refinery in Odisha to Hyderabad in Telangana via Andhra Pradesh. The total length of the pipeline is 1,212 km, including 723 km in Andhra Pradesh.

“This means the cost of the project in the State is around ₹2,000 crore. The pipeline has been laid up to Vijayawada. The entire project will be completed by March 2024,” he said.

Similarly, a new terminal at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district was being constructed at a cost of ₹466 crore, and it would be completed by December this year, he added.

A new LPG bottling plant was also being constructed in Chittoor at a cost of ₹167 crore, and this would be completed by February next, he said.

The new depot of the IOCL had already been opened at Guntakal at a cost of ₹350 crore, he added.

The renovation works of the IOCL terminals in Visakhapatnam at a cost of ₹355 crore and Vijayawada at a cost of ₹316 crore were under progress, Mr. Kumar said.

EV charging stations

Refereing to the electric vehicle charging stations, Mr. Kumar said that the IOCL had already set up 219 outlets in Andhra Pradesh, and plans were under way to open 210 more in the current financial year.

Earlier, Mr. Kumar launched the ‘ReFuel with Recykal’, a dry waste collection and management system, and also released the ‘Chhotu’ (5kg cylinder) at the Company Owned Company Operates (COCO) outlet near Kailasagiri.

