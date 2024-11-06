ADVERTISEMENT

IOCL joins hands with TTD to build biogas plant in Tirumala

Updated - November 06, 2024 06:52 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The plant is required to primarily produce biogas intended for usage in kitchen burners for cooking or to produce steam for TTD’s Annadanam Complex

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) have come together to establish a biogas plant at Tirumala, with a capacity to handle 40 TPD (tonnes per day) to ensure sustainable energy generation as well as efficient waste management.

TTD’s Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary formally laid the foundation stone for the plant in the presence of IOCL’s Executive Director and State head B. Anil Kumar on Wednesday.

The plant is required to primarily produce biogas intended for usage in kitchen burners/boilers for cooking or to produce steam for TTD’s Annadanam Complex. The biogas will be used as cooking fuel in TTD’s kitchen along with LPG, which is the primary fuel.

The input to the plant is the mixed waste generated at Tirumala, including banana leaves, food waste, grass and green waste, dry leaves, vegetables, fruits, cow dung, flowers, and more.

IOCL Chairman V. Satish Kumar, who played a key role in mooting the project, expressed hope that the initiative would further strengthen the collaboration between IOCL and TTD.

Meanwhile, IOCL conducted ‘Bhumi Puja’ for its Divisional Office building at Karakambadi Road downhill, which was performed by Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) Commissioner N. Mourya.

