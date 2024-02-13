IOCL distributes sports kits at Government Observation Home for Boys

February 13, 2024 07:41 am | Updated 07:41 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Officers of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) launched the fourth phase of ‘Nayi Disha- Smile for Juveniles’ programme at the Government Observation Home for Boys here on Monday with IOCL Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, virtually launching the programme at the Home.

Indian Oil Corporation, in support of the Department of Juvenile Welfare, Correctional Services and Welfare of Street Children, has distributed sports kids to the inmates and provides them with coaching as well, said B. Anil Kumar, IOCL Executive Director and Head and Telangana and Andhra Pradesh State Office.

The Corporation has provided badminton kits, chess boards and carrom boards, said Juvenile Welfare Director, B.D.V. Prasad Murthy.

IOCL Telangana and A.P. Deputy General Manager (Human Resources) V. Kumar, Chief Probation Officer T. Madhusudana Rao, Observation Home Superintendent P. Rama Mohan Reddy and others participated.

