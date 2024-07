A delegation of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) comprising Director (Marketing) V. Satish Kumar and Executive Director B. Anil Kumar met Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan at his chambers in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday. They apprised Mr. Kalyan of the IOC’s existing operations and the potential for expansion in the State.

