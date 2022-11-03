Andhra Pradesh

IOB staff organise human chain in Vijayawada as part of vigilance awareness week

:

The Indian Overseas Bank, Regional Office, Vijayawada organised a human chain on Thursday at Benz Circle as part of vigilance awareness week events.

The bank staff and officials stood on one side of the road displaying placards and banners and raising slogans related to the event.  They took a symbolic ‘Vigilance Walk’ around Benz Circle. The staff from the regional office and the ring road branch participated in the event.

IOB Regional Manager Subodh Kumar, AGMs V. Srikanth and Rajeev Kumar were among those present.


