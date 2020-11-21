‘Involve youngsters in Rotary Club activities’

Punjab State Rotary Club former governor Bhag Singh participating in a plantation drive in Srikakulam on Saturday.

SRIKAKULAM

21 November 2020 22:54 IST

Punjab Rotary Club’s central past governor Bhag Singh Pannu (Rotary International District-3090) urged Rotary Club Central-Srikakulam to involve all sections of the society, including youngsters, in service activities in the district.

He handed over Rotary Club founder Paul Percy Harris’s bronze statue to Srikakulam Rotary Club Central’s regional secretary C.V. Rajulu and president M.R.K. Das at a function organised in Srikakulam on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Singh said that he was distributing Paul’s statues to motivate people and learn about his life. “Paul established the club in Chicago in 1905 and participated in service activities till his death in 1947. An advocate by profession, he devoted a lot of time to the club’s charitable activities despite his busy workload,” Mr. Singh said.

Mr. Das said that the club had helped develop a park and contribute to greenery in Srikakulam town. Rotary Club representatives Manjit Singh, D. Sivasankar, Mantri Venkataswamy, P.S.V.S.N. Varma and others participated in a plantation drive along with a visiting team. The Rotary Club members visited historic temples including the Sun God temple and Srikurmam located in Gara mandal.