Invoking ESMA against Anganwadi staff in election year will backfire on YSRCP, say trade unions

January 08, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Invoking the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) against the protesting Anganwadi workers and helpers at a time when the general elections are only months away in Andhra Pradesh will backfire on the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), the agitating staff and trade unions have said.

The strike of the Anganwadi workers entered the 28th day on January 8 (Monday) and its impact is seen at the field level with the public groups expressing concern over the efficacy of alternative steps being mooted by the government.

After the ESMA was invoked, the issue took a political turn with the workers cautioning that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure would come to a close in the next three months. However, the YSRCP leaders accused the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and other opposition parties of “adding fuel” to the Anganwadi workers’ strike. The tone of the striking workers are changing in phases, they alleged.

But the workers were saying that their struggle was genuine as it was difficult to run their families with the “paltry wages”, given the skyrocketing prices of the essential commodities.

Communist Party of India (CPI) Chittoor district secretary S. Nagarajan claimed that the ESMA did not apply to the Anganwadi workers as “they were not the government servants, but working with an honorarium.”

“By invoking the ESMA, the government has indirectly accepted that the Anganwadi workers are an essential part of the system. All government employees must think that their future will be in peril as the government can invoke strong Acts such as ESMA against those who are not government servants. The move (ESMA) has fuelled the pent-up anger of the government employees,” he said.

AITUC leader from Chittoor K. Prema said that the invoking of the ESMA against the Anganwadi workers was being perceived as “a big threat to all the government employees”. “The employees will teach a big lesson to the YSRCP government for sure,” she said.

The decision to invoke ESMA appears to have created some ripples in the YSRCP camp too.

A YSRCP senior leader from Chittoor district, on the condition of anonymity, said that the ESMA factor might hurt the party in the forthcoming elections.

“Invoking the ESMA is a blunder on the part of the government. The YSRCP cadres at the grassroots level cannot take a decision on this issue and those at the higher level are not taking it seriously,” he said.