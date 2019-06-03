Investors pin high hopes on govts. to make Vizag an industrial hub

Post elections, investors are pinning high hopes on the new governments at the Centre and in the State to propel growth in various sectors, especially IT and tourism, to transform Visakhapatnam into an industrial hub.

Saying that several promises still remain on paper and Visakhapatnam was ‘given a raw deal due to Amaravati-centric approach’, they expect that the new government with Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the helm of affairs would bridge the regional imbalance so that the city gets its due share.

Major expectations

Making Visakhapatnam the IT capital of the State by bringing in big ticket projects, encouraging local MSME entrepreneurs to scale up, creation of IT parks and development of social infrastructure are the need of the hour, they observe.

With the new governments at the Centre and in the State deciding to maintain a cordial relationship, the investors hope that the city would see several projects grounded during the next five years.

Continuation of the annual CII Partnership Summit is also one of the key expectations.

“Not only will I try to pursue the Metro Rail, 6-lane beach road from Visakhapatnam to Bhogapuram parallel to the NH-16 and expediting the Bhogapuram international airport project, but also try to get big projects to make Visakhapatnam a prominent industrial hub,” MP-elect M.V.V. Satyanarayana told The Hindu.

Brand Vizag

In the field of tourism, Tours and Travels Association of Andhra had decided to launch a ‘Brand Vizag’ campaign in association with the CII and hoteliers to attract more tourists to the city and develop a tourist circuit with Odisha and Chhattisgarh. “Introduction of more flights, a vigorous promotional campaign and treating hospitality sector as an industry would go a long way in promoting tourism in the region,” association president K. Vijay Mohan said.

In IT sector, the industry expects urgent attention to solve problems with regard to skill-gap to meet requirement of big players such as Conduent, release of incentives declared in the IT policy and implementation of Preferential Market Access by giving 20% of government works to MSME entrepreneurs, said IT Association of AP president-elect Sridhar Kosaraju.

Welcoming formation of stable governments at the Centre and in the State, AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation president G. Sambasiva Rao said they would represent to the authorities with their suggestions for development of Visakhapatnam.

Santosh Patnaik