Investors lost faith in the Jagan government, says Nara Lokesh

March 04, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh during his walkathon at Punganur in Chittoor district on Saturday. | Photo Credit:

Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday alleged that investors and entrepreneurs had lost their faith in the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government. 

Interacting with the youth during his padayatra ‘Yuva Galam’ at Kallur of Punganur Assembly segment in Chittoor district, Mr. Lokesh said that the youth need not get disheartened as the TDP would make a comeback in the 2024 elections, and would create better employment opportunities to them.

When some of them wanted to know whether the youth would have an opportunity in politics, Mr. Lokesh replied that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was committed to giving 40% representation for youth in the party. 

The police forced the petty businessmen to shut down their shops during Mr. Lokesh’s visit to Kallur. The family members of a student Misba met Mr. Lokesh and alleged that their daughter committed suicide due to harassment by the YSRCP leaders. They further complained that though they had met Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy several times for justice, it was of no avail.

Mr. Lokesh called upon the minorities and the youth to fight with the right spirit and not get scared away by false cases. The TDP would extend all cooperation to them and will stand by them, he added.

