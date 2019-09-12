Investors in AMTZ assured of support

Senior IAS officer Kartikeya Misra assumed charge as Managing Director and CEO of AP MedTech Zone on Wednesday.

After taking charge, Mr. Misra stressed that the government was committed to developing frugal and innovative technologies in the manufacturing of medical devices at AMTZ.

“All support will be extended to investors, both current as well as those who are looking forward to invest in this zone,” Mr. Misra said.

‘Proactive government’

“This government is proactive and assures that AMTZ will be transformed into one of the best scientific facilities, becoming a beacon for medical device manufacturing in the country,” he added.

The current focus would be on fast-tracking the completion of 18 labs which were the heart of this project to facilitate testing of medical devices at the earliest.

Mr. Misra later interacted with various stakeholders including manufacturers in the zone and assured them of continued support of the State Government.

Stock-taking meet

He also called for a meeting with various department heads in APMZ and Kalam Institute of Health Technology to understand the roles performed by various teams and asked them to bring any issues that they are facing to the management’s notice.

Mr. Misra extended an open invitation to all the investors and manufacturers of medical devices to utilise various opportunities available in the zone.