Investor meets key to development of tourism: Minister

Officials told prioritise projects in PPP mode

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao playing badminton after inaugurating an indoor stadium at APSRMC High School at Krishnalanka in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Minister for Tourism and Culture and Youth Advancement Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday asked the tourism officials to try different mechanisms to attract investors and organise investors’ meets, saying that it would provide an opportunity to interact with investors across the segments and give fillip to the tourism sector.

Addressing a review meeting, the Minister pointed out that last year’s investors’ meet held at Visakhapatnam had evoked good response. He said the new tourism policy rolled out by the government was investor-friendly and the State had also received the Best Tourism Policy award.

He wanted the officials to prioritise tourism projects in PPP mode. He said the State had a vast scope for tourism development and asked the officials to increase water sports and boating facility in potential tourism locations.

Special Chief Secretary, Department of Youth Advancement and Tourism and Culture Rajat Bhargava, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation Chairman A. Varaprasad Reddy and other officials of the departments concerned were present.