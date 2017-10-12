Investor Facilitation Centre to come up

The government has cleared the establishment of an Investor Facilitation Centre (IFC) at the Office of the Commissioner of Industries here to assist investors and to improve overall business climate in the State.

A G.O issued on Wednesday by Secretary (Industries) Solomon Arokiaraj said the IFC would provide assistance to investors in matters pertaining to the establishment and registration industries, State Acts and government orders, land availability and allotment, State policies and incentives, clearances required from various departments, functioning of the Single Desk Portal and industrial incentives.

The requests received through the IFC would be reviewed in the Single Desk Bureau meetings for making necessary changes in the existing reforms. The establishment of IFC is in compliance with the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion’s mandate under the Ease-of-Doing Business-2017 Business Reform Action Plan.