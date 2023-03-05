Investment proposals of ₹13 lakh crore at GIS in Visakhapatnam a numbers game, says Nadendla Manohar

March 05, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar on Sunday alleged that the investment proposals totalling ₹13 lakh crore, pledged at the Global Investors Summit (GIS), was a mere numbers game that was staged by spending ₹175 crore on the two-day summit.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Manohar said the State government had signed investment agreements either for old projects or projects that are unviable in the near future in Andhra Pradesh.

“The summit should have been conducted a few years ago. Even by 2023, the State does not have an administrative capital, a dream that was killed in Amaravati. The State’s rank in Information and Technology has fallen sharply,“ stated Mr. Manohar.

On the investment environment in Andhra Pradesh since 2019, Mr. Manohar said the Reliance Group had to cancel its proposed establishment of a ₹15,000-crore electronics manufacturing unit in Tirupati. “At GIS, the Reliance Group was not clear on its exact investment in the State,” he said.

“In the case of hydro and renewable energy projects discussed at GIS, there is a question of whether these projects have been given environmental clearances,” said Mr. Manohar.

“Eight of the 14 MoUs signed for projects in Sri City are purely attracted by the Sri City authority and the State government does not have any role in those projects,” Mr. Manohar said.

The JSP leader asserted that at least 10,000 employment opportunities could have been created had an initiative like GIS been held a few years ago.