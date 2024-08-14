ADVERTISEMENT

Investment opportunities in Africa highlighted at ASSOCHAM meet

Published - August 14, 2024 08:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), in collaboration with ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (ARISE - IIP) - Africa, organised an interactive session on business opportunities in Africa, here on Wednesday.

Senior executives and representatives of more than 80 companies keen on exploring the investment opportunities offered by ARISE-IIP, a pan-Africa developer of industrial ecosystems, took part in the event.

They asserted that ARISE - IIP was committed to increasing the resilience of African countries by transforming their raw materials into high-value products, increasing their manufacturing capacities, driving import substitution, and boosting exports.

ARISE - IIP Head (Business Development-A.P. and Telangana) A.K. Pramod Kumar said Indian businesses could directly engage with the officials of his company and gain valuable insights into its global operations, and that the enthusiastic participation from over 80 companies underscored the growing interest in leveraging Africa as a gateway to the international markets.

ARISE - IIP Head (Business Development-Benin, Africa) Hitesh Nagarajaiah briefed the participants about his company’s operations in 12 African nations and said it was dedicated to making Africa thrive by forging a sustainable path to industrialisation.

ASSOCHAM Head (A.P. and Telangana) M. Dinesh Babu highlighted Africa’s vast potential and strategic advantages that make it an ideal destination for investors seeking growth and diversification.

